NHL: Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets

By Aaron Beard

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who entered the night tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead. Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Jarvis’ score came after he took up position atop the crease as teammate Brendan Smith fired a straightaway shot. The puck hit Eric Comrie in the helmet, then Jarvis knocked off Comrie’s helmet as he reached around to knock the loose puck into the net for the 3-2 lead on a play that ended with Jarvis flat on the ice alongside Comrie after jostling with Nate Schmidt.

The goal stood on a challenge by the Jets for goaltender interference, pushing the Hurricanes to their first lead of the night.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes had a 46-22 edge in shots.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg. The Jets ended a six-game trip with their fourth straight loss.

Comrie made 42 saves for Winnipeg, including multiple big stops in the second period as the Hurricanes began to control play. But Teravainen’s power-play goal in the final minute of the second period gave the Hurricanes a lift after they had done everything but score.

The Hurricanes’ injury report included assistant coach Jeff Daniels, who needed stitches after taking a puck off the head before the team’s morning skate.