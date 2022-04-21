Letter: Spillman’s voice needed

In today’s world, we need people who are not career politicians in office. We need outsiders who know what the common people want. Angie Spillman’s educational background in homeland security is essential in our community. Rowan County does not put enough effort into these programs. Angie wants to apply what she’s learned so she can make sure our community is safe.

Angie is also a champion for small businesses. She will not be a politician that just brags about big corporations coming into our county. While doing this, Angie will make sure that the county is not taken advantage of by people negotiating with the county. Angie will ensure that Rowan County’s small businesses are protected and championed, while also helping to preserve our farmlands and historical structures.

Rowan County needs Angie and she has the background and is living proof that the community needs to be represented by the people and for the people. As a younger member of the community, I truly feel confident about my future in the county. Angie truly cares about the common people. Join me in supporting Angie Spillman during early voting and Election Day on May 17.

— Jerry Alderman III

Salisbury