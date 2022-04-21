Letter: May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

On May 2, Rowan County will take part in a proclamation that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month with representatives of the Concerned Bikers Association.

For over 50 years, the nonprofit has existed for one reason: to make our roads safer for everyone. The CBA of NC has directly helped enact laws that do just that, from the “Red Light Law” to House Bill 200(2011) that states, “Every NC driver education student must have at least one-hour of motorcycle awareness training to be eligible for a Driver Education Certificate.”

Though the CBA has been providing the training for three decades, passing that law made the curriculum a requirement and consistent throughout the state.

The organization provides “Look Twice NC” training free to every student. In many places, we provide live instructors and in others, videos and interactive webinars.

Join us for the council meeting, feel free to take pictures and you’re welcome to join and observe our live classes.

But that’s not the only free program we provide. The Adult Driver Awareness program is provided in-person and virtually every few weeks and commercial driver education is tailored and provided for each company we assist. We also provide speakers for safety conferences. We recently presented “Prevent the Collisions of Tomorrow” to the ADSTEA NC Conference.

We are also looking forward to our next big event, Vision Zero in August.

— Cat Terwilliger

China Grove