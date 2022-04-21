Duo will share story behind Tree of Valor military tributes in downtown storefronts

Published 12:01 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Ben Stansell

The "Remembrance Place" exhibit at 130 S. Main St. honors those who died during service and the families left behind. Photo submitted.

SALISBURY — The two women who have filled downtown storefronts with decorated trees will give a presentation about their pictorial displays on Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 130 S. Main St.

Inspired by her Marine son, Lori Egerter several years ago started The Tree of Valor. The traveling display seeks to honor and raise public awareness for military members by sharing their pictures. Teresa Ramey Martin, a Navy veteran, is the author of Sitting With A Soldier, and helps Egerter with The Tree of Valor. Martin’s goal is to see her book in every veteran’s hands.

Over the last month, Egerter and Martin have installed and curated Tree of Valor displays at 206 S. Main St., 123 E. Innes St. and 130 S. Main St. Each tree has a particular theme, with some honoring certain branches of the military and others memorializing those who were killed in action.

One of The Tree of Valor’s mottos is: “What more appropriate place to sit with a soldier than at the foot of The Tree of Valor.”

The presentation on Saturday is called Cadence of Courage. It will highlight the meaning behind The Tree of Valor displays. Egerter and Martin will eventually pack up the displays and move them to another town. Their goal is to bring The Tree of Valor to towns throughout North Carolina and eventually across the United States from “sea to shining sea.”

