Duke Kannapolis community health event Walk with a Doc returns

KANNAPOLIS — A free community health program hosted by the Duke Clinical and Translational Science (CTSI) office in Kannapolis with physician partners has returned.

The monthly Duke Kannapolis Walk with a Doc event resumed in April after a long break due to the pandemic, drawing more than 50 people plus some four-legged — and even one three-legged — companions to a park for a health talk and stroll with physicians.

“We are so happy to be walking again with our wonderful participants and doctors,” said Cecilia Plez, a research program leader for Duke Kannapolis, located on the N.C. Research Campus. “Community engagement has always been one of our strengths, and we have worked hard to stay connected online during the pandemic. Being able to gather safely now to talk about health brings us such joy.”

For years, Duke Kannapolis and the MURDOCK Study have co-hosted Walk with a Doc on the first Saturday of every month with Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. A global movement to make medicine more open, accessible, and rooted in the community, Walk with a Doc has more than 600 locations around the world.

“Through the combination of exercise, education and social connection, people who participate in Walk with a Doc can feel more empowered to lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Paul T. Campbell, an interventional cardiologist with Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute and longtime Duke Kannapolis collaborator. “As physicians, we can lead by example about the importance of exercise and preventive healthcare, while having meaningful conversations as we walk alongside community members.”

The next Duke Kannapolis Walk with a Doc event is Saturday, May 7. Participants meet at Neal Davis Gazebo in Les Myers Community Park at 130 Lawndale Ave. SE in Concord. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. with a brief talk about health, then a stroll and chat with physicians.

The public is invited. For more information about Walk with a Doc or to join the email list, call the Duke office at 704-273-5456 or email cecilia.plez@duke.edu. Or go to ctsi.duke.edu to keep up with Duke Kannapolis news and events.