High school soccer: Borst scores six goals

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Junior Makayla Borst scored six goals to lead Carson to a 7-3 South Piedmont Conference win against Central Cabarrus on Tuesday.

It was the best win of the season for the Cougars (4-10, 3-7) and the first home win. The Cougars led 5-1 at halftime.

Carson lost 3-2 to Central (8-6, 5-5) in the first meeting.

Carson has experienced a tough season in the SPC, but still has a chance for a big finish, with a lot of county games remaining.

Borst boosted her total for the season to 13 goals.

Hannah Isley scored her 12th goal of the season. Allie Martin had two assists.