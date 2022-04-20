High school soccer: Borst scores six goals

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Post Sports

Carson’s Makayla Borst (5). JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Junior Makayla Borst scored six goals to lead Carson to a 7-3 South Piedmont Conference win against Central Cabarrus on Tuesday.

It was the best win of the season for the Cougars (4-10, 3-7) and the first home win. The Cougars led 5-1 at halftime.

Carson lost 3-2 to Central (8-6, 5-5) in the first meeting.

Carson has experienced a tough season in the SPC, but still has a chance for a big finish, with a lot of county games remaining.

Borst boosted her total for the season to 13 goals.

Hannah Isley scored her 12th goal of the season. Allie Martin had two assists.

 

More Sports

High school softball: East wins with 8-run inning; Central shuts out Cougars

High school boys tennis: Hornets dominant in CCC qualifier

Baseball: South, East win; Catawba routs Coker 14-0

Photo gallery: County’s top golfers show their skills at country club

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.