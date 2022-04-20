High school boys tennis: Hornets dominant in CCC qualifier

Staff report

DENTON — The 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference Tournament held Tuesday (and today) is a qualifier for the boys tennis regionals.

With a split league, there are 1A and 2A brackets, with separate competitions.

Thomasville and Davidson competed in 1A. North Rowan didn’t have a team this season.

Salisbury, Lexington, East Davidson and West Davidson are 2A.

Salisbury’s top-seeded Will Koontz won twice in singles and advanced to the championship match against West Davidson’s second-seeded Bain Bennett. Koontz posted 6-0 6-0 wins against East Davidson’s Montgomery Creasey and West Davidson’s Ethan Ullring.

Seeded sixth, Salisbury’s Wyatt Goodnight lost 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round match with third-seeded Pablo Cruz Delasancha.

•••

Salisbury’s top-seeded doubles team of Colin Donaldson/Gray Davis won 6-1, 6-0 over the Lexington team of David Behena/Marcos Paredes and won 6-1, 6-0 against the West Davidson duo of Morgan Hayes/Luke Akers.

That puts Donaldson/Davis in the championship match, where they’ll face teammates Kevin Williams/Reid Hlavacek.

Williams/Hlavacek won 6-2, 6-2 against East Davidson’s Zach Tooley and Mason Hilbourn and 6-1, 6-4 against Lexington’s Aidan Guerra and Mauro Alfaro-Ramos to reach the final.

•••

In South Piedmont Conference tennis on Tuesday, Lake Norman Charter won 8-1 against East Rowan.

The Mustangs got a doubles win from Owen Kesler/Blake Mathews.