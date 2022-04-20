Campgrounds, pool, trails closing for renovations at Morrow Mountain 

Construction and renovation of campground facilities, trails, picnic facilities and the pool at Morrow Mountain State Park will cause extensive amenity closures beginning June 13.

Closures will include three family campgrounds, family vacation cabins and picnic shelter A. The park pool will remain closed this season for renovations.

Hikers and equestrians can expect periodic trail closures beginning June 13 for the next 12 months. Over 14 miles of trail re-routes and 4 miles of trail repairs will be completed.

Facility construction and renovations will include pool renovation and splash pad construction, renovation of family cabins and shower houses, several new camper cabins, picnic shelter renovation and an ADA accessible picnic area.

The renovations were funded by repair and renovation funds, Connect NC Bond funds and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which received its highest allocation from the N.C. General Assembly and governor in the history of the fund. The projects at Morrow Mountain are part of statewide renovations, construction and trail repair at state parks that are beginning thanks to historic PARTF resources.

Group campsites and backpack camping will remain open. For regular closure updates, check the park’s website at ncparks.gov/morrow-mountain-state-park.