Blotter: April 20

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Tractor Supply reported a larceny in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Sunday. The total estimated loss was $1,600.

• A drive-by shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

• A man reported his motor vehicle was stolen in the 1000 block of Holmes Avenue on Monday.

• A woman reported a larceny from her vehicle in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday with a total estimated loss of $350.

• A man reported a larceny from his vehicle in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday with a total estimated loss of $1,550.

• A woman reported a larceny from a building in the 1200 block of Kenly Street in Salisbury on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday with a total estimated loss of $1,000.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Robert Jacob Merrington, 26, was charged with felony possession of schedule one and two controlled substances on Monday.

• A man reported his dirt bike was stolen in the 2200 block of Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury on Monday.

• An accidental shooting by a shotgun was reported in the 200 block of Agner Farm Road in Cleveland on Monday. The victim had the firearm without the trigger guard in a pile of laundry which fired when he picked up the pile of clothes. The man sustained an injury to the hip and was taken to the hospital for surgery.