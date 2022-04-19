Political Notebook: Friday is deadline for voter registration ahead of May 17 primary election

SALISBURY — Voters who wish to cast a ballot for the Democratic or Republican party primary elections must register by Friday.

Voter registration forms are available at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, located at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard, or the Rowan County Public Library at 201 West Fisher St. Forms can also be printed by visiting www.rowancountync.gov/Elections. Forms must be postmarked no later than Friday to be a valid application to register for the primary election.

Unaffiliated voters in North Carolina can choose the ballot they wish to cast their vote in the primary election. Same-day registration is allowed during the one-stop early voting period, which will begin April 28 and span until May 14. Voters who wish to register during the early voting period must vote in person at a one-stop site, complete the voter registration application form and provide proof of residence by presenting a valid document showing current name and address.

Between April 28 (Thursday) and May 14 (Saturday), early voting hours in Rowan County include:

• Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 30 and May 14 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, May 1 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Early one-stop voting sites in Rowan County will include the Rowan County Board of Elections at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury, the Rockwell American Legion building at 8580 U.S. Highway 52 in Rockwell and the south branch of the Rowan County Public Library at 920 Kimball Road in China Grove.

Absentee by mail voting is currently underway. Such ballots can be obtained at the Board of Elections office in-person or by visiting www.rowancountync.gov/Elections. They can also be filled out by visiting votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Absentee by mail ballot requests must be made no later than 5 p.m. on May 10.

The primary election is May 17. If necessary, a second primary will be held on July 26.

McCrory, Budd neck and neck in fundraising through end of March; Beasley outraises entire Senate field

Campaign finance reports due Friday with the Federal Election Commission show GOP primary candidates U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Gov. Pat McCrory are neck and neck with fundraising, while the Democratic frontrunner outraised the entire Senate field.

McCrory’s campaign reports raising $1.13 million through March 31, while Budd’s reports $1.125 million. McCrory also reported having more cash on hand entering April, with $2.2 million compared to Budd’s $1.9 million.

“We not only out-raised Ted Budd this quarter, but we also spent far less than him, and have taken over the lead in cash-on-hand,” McCrory stated in a tweet about his most recent report. “Thanks to your help in delivering a strong quarter, we’re about to unleash our resources on the airwaves and on the ground, all aimed at saving this critical Senate seat.”

Reports show Budd has raised more overall since entering the race in 2021. Budd has raised $4.24 million, which includes a $275,000 loan to his campaign, compared to McCrory’s $4.16 million.

“All recent polls have us up by double-digits, but we’re going to be out there campaigning like we’re down by 10 points,” Budd said in reference to the latest campaign finance reports. “Your investment has helped us to build strong grassroots coalitions in all 100 counties with neighbors contacting neighbors to recruit new voters onto the Ted Budd team. And your generosity means we can take our America First message into every home across our great state so that the working families of North Carolina know my top priority is to protect and promote American jobs. We’ve got the momentum but we’re not going to let up until we win.”

Meanwhile, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, another GOP frontrunner, has raised far less in the first quarter, with $105,000 raised and $509,000 cash on hand. Marjorie Eastman, a combat veteran and another GOP candidate in the U.S. Senate race, raised $372,000, which includes a $160,000 loan to her campaign. She reported $441,000 cash on hand for the campaign.

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, has outraised all GOP frontrunners and reports $3.66 million in the first quarter, with $5.1 million cash on hand as of March 31.

“Cheri continues to earn unmatched support from North Carolinians across the state because they know she is the only candidate who will be an independent voice that puts North Carolina first in the U.S. Senate,” said Cheri Beasley for North Carolina Campaign Manager Travis Brimm. “While Republican candidates brawl and struggle to earn support, we’re going to keep building on the enthusiasm for our campaign and Cheri’s candidacy and raising the resources needed to win in November.”

State’s most powerful Republican endorses Budd for Senate bid

RALEIGH — N.C. Senate Pro-Tem Phil Berger, who’s served 11 terms in the state Senate, has endorsed U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Berger has worked with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who was N.C. House Speaker at the time, and current N.C. Speaker Tim Moore during his stint in the N.C. Senate. Berger is a Republican representing Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties. Both the Senate Pro-Tem and N.C. House Speaker are powerful positions in the General Assembly, and worked alongside Gov. Roy Cooper last year to pass a compromise budget.

In a statement, Berger said voters across the state are concerned with the current “harmful policies” that are damaging the economy with inflation and “creating a disaster on our southern border.”

“North Carolinians will decide control of the U.S. Senate this November. That’s why it’s imperative Republicans nominate an electable conservative candidate, and that candidate is Ted Budd,” Berger said. “Ted is the only candidate with a record of job creation, fighting for commonsense immigration measures and standing up for working people.”

Republicans credit Berger with leading the GOP’s tax and regulatory reform efforts over the past decade.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because, just like a lot of North Carolinians, I am deeply concerned about the direction our country is going in,” Budd said. “Phil Berger felt the same way about North Carolina when he chose to seek office and he has made a huge difference for our great state. Whether he was opposed by Democrats or certain Republicans who shall remain nameless, when they stood in the way of greater economic growth opportunities for North Carolinians, Phil Berger did not back down from doing what’s best for North Carolina’s working families. He’s a conservative fighter just like me.”