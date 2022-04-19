City Council names Jim Greene Jr. of Raleigh as city manager

SALISBURY — Salisbury City Council today appointed James “Jim” S. Greene, Jr., current assistant city manager in Raleigh, as Salisbury’s next city manager.

Greene, a native of Lenoir, will serve as Salisbury’s chief administrative officer, working directly with City Council on the affairs and needs of the city. He will lead more than 400 full and part-time employees, and direct development, preparation and the presentation of the city’s annual budget. Greene also will work closely with other local, state and federal governmental agencies to coordinate initiatives involved in providing cost-effective services to Salisbury residents, business owners and visitors.

“Jim Greene, our unanimous choice for the City Manager position, is the stand out candidate who met all the qualifications based on his education, experience, references and values, which were originally set out by City Council,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen K. Alexander. “We are excited for him to work with Council and with our excellent staff to implement a very robust strategic plan and vision for Salisbury’s bright future. That future includes meeting the challenges of responsible growth, managing public safety, and providing an environment that creates opportunity for all, inside and outside the walls of City Hall.”

“I wish to thank Mayor Alexander and the Salisbury City Council for inviting me to serve as City Manager of Salisbury,” said Greene. “I am honored to be selected for this position, and I am very excited about working with Mayor and Council to implement their vision of a City that provides opportunities for all. Salisbury is known for quality, customer-focused services and I feel fortunate to join the team of dedicated employees that serve the community. I look forward to collaborating with businesses, neighborhoods, educational institutions, regional governments and others to develop effective partnerships to move Salisbury forward.”

With more than 30 years of public service experience, Greene has experience supervising Raleigh’s economic development, planning, development services, convention and performing arts centers, environmental sustainability, utilities and engineering services departments. In addition to his supervisory responsibilities, he has worked with Raleigh City Council, departments and community stakeholders on addressing resident and business concerns, managing growth and improving service delivery. Additional tasks include developing and managing city teams charged with a wide range of issues, including City Council’s strategic plan, while promoting service equity and inclusion.

Greene’s 15-year tenure with the City of Concord began in 1999 as assistant manager for operations. There, he directly supervised operational functions, such as police, fire, parks and recreation, communications, development plans review, public housing, technology and the airport. His promotion to deputy city manager in 2003 led to supervision of 300 employees, spanning 11 service areas with budgets totaling more than $130 million.

Greene also held management and budget positions with the City of Rock Hill, S.C., the City of Las Vegas, Nev., and the Government Finance Officers Association in Chicago.

He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, and is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Senior Executive Institute and International City/County Manager’s Association (ICMA) Gettysburg Leadership Institute.

Greene’s first day with the City of Salisbury is Monday, May 23. His annual salary will be $210,000.