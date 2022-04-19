Blotter: April 19

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported his car was stolen in the 1000 block of Holmes Avenue in Rockwell on Monday. The incident was suspected to have occurred on Sunday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Shakeem Mohammed Jones, 28, was charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery in the 100 block of Liberty Street in Rockwell on Friday. He was one of the two suspects of a February shooting at a BP gas station in Winston-Salem. On March 24, the second suspect, Melvin Pruitt, 46, was taken into custody.

• Casie Luraine Caudill, 36, was charged with felony possession of schedule one controlled substance and two substances with the intent to sell in the 1900 block of Organ Church Road in Rockwell on Saturday. Deputies found hallucinogenic mushrooms, crystal methamphetamine and heroin in her car during a traffic stop.

• Billy Edward Lucas, 37, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle on Saturday.

• A dirt bike was stolen from an unlock garage in the 200 block of Cantiberry Drive in Salisbury on Saturday.

• An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blackfoot Lane in Salisbury on Saturday.

• Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Briggs Road in Salisbury on Friday. The victim told the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office he had been trying to access his crypto wallet online before receiving a call from a man claiming to be from the site’s fraud department. His password was changed but he was denied access for four days. After successfully logging into the account on Friday, all the funds in his account had been transferred to another wallet. The site’s customer service team made him aware that their fraud department never makes phone calls to customers. The total loss was $32,200.

• Green pine wood was reported stolen in the 12000 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday with a total estimated loss of $250.

• A man was victim of a larceny from a building in the 6500 block of Enochville Circle in Kannapolis on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday with a total estimated loss of $1,765.

• A man was the victim of burglary by forcible entry in the 200 block of Agner Farm Road in Cleveland on Sunday. The total estimated loss was $1,600.