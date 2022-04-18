Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — A woman was struck and killed by a car this morning in Kannapolis.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Monday morning, Kannapolis Police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The incident occurred near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road. The woman died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the city said the woman was walking in the middle of the street when she was hit.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No other details were released.