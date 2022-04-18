Blotter: April 18

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Roy Bivens, 53, was arrested on charge of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in the 1900 block of Parkview Circle Drive in Salisbury on Saturday. A neighbor saw Bivens physically assaulting a woman on the sidewalk before he started targeting the neighbor when approached.

• A woman reported her bicycle stolen in the 600 block of Williams Road in Salisbury on Thursday. The estimated value of the bicycle was $300.

• A man reported a breaking and entering with a discharged firearm within city limits in the 1000 block of Old Plank Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Ulta reported a larceny in 1400 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury on Thursday. The total estimated loss was $1,594.

• Merle Norman Cosmetics reported a burglary by forcible entry in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Saturday.

• Walgreens reported a larceny in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Thursday. The report was made Saturday with a $1,677 total estimated loss.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Heather Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with felony breaking and entering on Wednesday.

• Michael Wayne Horne, 39, was charged with felony breaking and entering on Wednesday.

• Kevin Jamal Chawlk, 21, was charged with felony robbery with a firearm on Wednesday.

• Jaheim Damel Riley, 19, was charged with felony interfering with jail fire system on Wednesday.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 40, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Jerry Wayne Whisonant, 45, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense on Thursday.

• Jacob Robert Webb, 21, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on Thuesday.

• Jessie Tillman Dilbeck, 38, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

• Faith Farm and Equipment reported a larceny of a carry-on trailer in the 500 block of West Ritchie Road in Salisbury on Wednesday.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 7400 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man was victim of larceny in the 100 block of Rae Lane in Kannapolis on Thursday. The total estimated loss was $1,200.

• A man reported a stolen four wheeler from his carport in the 200 block of Saint Peters Church Road in Gold Hill on Thursday.

• A woman reported a breaking and entering burglary in the 200 block of Chinquapin Lane in Mount Ulla on Thursday.