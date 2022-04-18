Blotter: April 17

In weekend crime reports:

• Logan Anthony Tucker, 26, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department on Sunday for misdemeanor child abuse. Tucker, a boyfriend of the victim’s mother, caused significant bleeding from the nose and minor bleeding from the mouth of a child less than 16 years of age, according to the warrant for his arrest. Tucker was issued a $1,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Billy Edward Lucas III, 37, was charged by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner from a victim. The value of the 4-Runner is $50,000, according to the warrant for his arrest. Lucas was issued a $5,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Gary Lee Gibbons, 54, of China Grove was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, driving with license revoked impaired rev and no liability insurance.