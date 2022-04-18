Blotter: April 17

Published 6:17 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By Ben Stansell

In weekend crime reports:

• Logan Anthony Tucker, 26, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department on Sunday for misdemeanor child abuse. Tucker, a boyfriend of the victim’s mother, caused significant bleeding from the nose and minor bleeding from the mouth of a child less than 16 years of age, according to the warrant for his arrest. Tucker was issued a $1,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Billy Edward Lucas III, 37, was charged by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office for felony larceny of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner from a victim. The value of the 4-Runner is $50,000, according to the warrant for his arrest. Lucas was issued a $5,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Gary Lee Gibbons, 54, of China Grove was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, driving with license revoked impaired rev and no liability insurance.

About Ben Stansell

Ben Stansell covers business, county government and more for the Salisbury Post. He joined the staff in August 2020 after graduating from the University of Alabama. Email him at ben.stansell@salisburypost.com.

email author More by Ben

More Crime

Blotter: April 18

Salisbury man arrested for China Grove murder

Sheriff: 19-year-old Mooresville woman dies in Statesville detention center

Blotter: Registered sex offender arrested after violating post-release orders

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.