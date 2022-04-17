Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church holding free COVID-19 vaccination, testing event April 23

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 17, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY— Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church is holding a free COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination and testing event on April 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The church is at 306 North Church St. and the event will be in the parking lot at the Liberty Street entrance.

First and second vaccinations are available for ages 5 and older, as well as all adults. First boosters are available for adults. Second boosters are available for seniors who are 50 and older.

