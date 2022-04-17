Commissioners will consider rezoning land near I-85 for economic development purposes

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider a request to rezone 20 acres of land on Peach Orchard Road to a zoning more conducive to economic development.

On Behalf of Merrell Partners, Connie Merrell is petitioning to rezone two parcels of land at 1505 Peach Orchard Road owned by Diane Brandom from rural residential to 85-ED-2.

The 85-ED (economic development) zoning districts were established by the Board of Commissioners to “preserve, encourage and enhance the economic development opportunities in areas adjacent and near I-85.” The 85-ED-2 zoning district allows for heavy industry as well as distribution and wholesaling operations.

The property on Peach Orchard Road is not far from I-85 and is adjacent to the Dillard’s Distribution Center. A single-family dwelling is currently located on the property, but most of the land appears to be wooded.

The rezoning request for the property was already approved by the Rowan County Planning Board. The Planning Board is only an advisory board, so the Board of Commissioners have power of final approval.

Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting will be broadcasted online at https://bit.ly/rowanboc6pm.The password is 028144. The meeting can be joined by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299, 213-338-8477.

Also on the meeting agenda:

• Commissioners will consider approving a contract with Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal for the company to replace the Rowan County Courthouse roof for $451,000. The board previously accepted the company’s bid for the project.

• The board will consider accepting a $39,788 grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for taxiway rehabilitation at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport. Acceptance of the grant will require a local match from the county of $4,420 for a total project cost of $44,198. A taxiway is a path used by airplanes to and from the runway.

• The board will consider raising the amount budgeted for health insurance per employee from $910 per month to $1,000 per month effective July 1. No increase to dependent premiums is recommended. In a memo to commissioners, Assistant County Manager and HR Director Kelly Natoli said the increase is an “effort to maintain the current level of health and wellness benefit offerings for employees.”

• Commissioners will consider creating a temporary senior heavy equipment operator position for the county’s Environmental Services department. The person who holds the regular full-time senior equipment operator position has been on extended leave and there is no anticipated return date, according to a memo sent to the board. The temporary position would have a cost of approximately $10,920 annually to provide for health insurance for the temporary full-time employee.

• Commissioners will consider an agreement with REI Engineers for the company to provide engineering services for the roof replacement project at Rowan County’s Facilities headquarters. The county will pay REI Engineers $51,700 for the services.

• The board will consider accepting a grant from the Blanche & Julian Robertson Foundation in the amount of $8,000 to be used by the Department of Social Services to support the “health and safety and life necessities for the county’s abused and neglected children.”

• Commissioners will consider authorizing a contract for no more than $100,000 with Habilitation Center, Inc. for the company to provide therapeutic foster care for children in Department of Social Services custody.