Candidate endorsement letters deadline is May 9

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 17, 2022

By Post Letters

The Salisbury Post is accepting letters from the public endorsing candidates running in municipal races on the 2022 primary ballot. The deadline to submit endorsement letters is 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.

Letters will be printed on a first come, first served basis. Letters must be the original work of the author whose name appears with the letter. Candidate submissions are not allowed. No letters will be printed after Sunday, May 15. The usual rules about letters, including length, apply.

More Local

