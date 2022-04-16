Pedal Factory’s new Spring Roll event will feature bikes, bands, scavenger hunt on April 30

SALISBURY — A BMX stunt show, scavenger hunt, live music and more will roll into downtown Salisbury as part of the Spring Roll, the Pedal Factory’s first major fundraiser.

The Spring Roll, set for April 30 in the 300 block of East Council Street, will raise money for the Pedal Factory, a nonprofit community bike center that aims to give everyone access to a bicycle regardless of age or income.

Event planning dynamic duo Shari Graham and Hen Henderlite, along with the Pedal Factory board of directors, came up with the idea for the Spring Roll and have been organizing the event for months.

“Community events like this are why we do what we do,” said Graham, who with Henderlite organizes the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. “Hen and I get the most enjoyment and satisfaction out of being involved in these types of fundraisers that give back to the community. The Pedal Factory is a perfect example of that.”

Graham said she and Henderlite hope their experience planning large, community-focused events will not only help make the Spring Roll a success but also shine a spotlight on the Pedal Factory and make more people aware of their unique mission.

“If our involvement in some small way brings more light to the good work that these people are doing for our community, that is the best end result,” Graham said.

The event already has more than a dozen sponsors, including leading donor Wallace & Graham Gives.

“We were instantly inspired by the Pedal Factory’s mission to combine a basic need of transportation with fitness and health, sustainability, education, building relationships and community engagement,” said Whitney Wallace Williams, attorney and chairwoman of the Wallace & Graham Gives Committee. “They have created a one-of-a-kind program.”

Williams said Wallace & Graham Gives is grateful for the vision and perseverance of the Pedal Factory’s founders, board members and volunteers.

“We wish this organization the best of success inspiring the oldest and youngest in our community to earn a bike and keep pedaling,” she said.

Through its centerpiece Earn a Bike program, the Pedal Factory has put hundreds of bicycles into the hands — and under the feet — of community members by partnering with any individual who can receive a bike at no cost in exchange for volunteer service. The Pedal Factory also has a team-building program for companies looking for an opportunity for employees to learn new skills and give back to the community.

“I continue to be amazed by the number of people who have embraced the mission of The Pedal Factory,” said Mary Rosser, Pedal Factory director and co-founder. “It’s truly a privilege to be able to continue to share the benefits of riding a bike with our community.”

The Spring Roll kicks off at 5:30 p.m. April 30 with the Alley Cat Ride and scavenger hunt. Tickets also include the Chain Reaction BMX Stunt Show, dinner and drinks, two live bands — Divided By Four and the Billie Feather Jazz Trio — plus a raffle ticket and prizes.

Tickets cost $150 for a family of four, $75 for individuals 21 and older, and $25 for youth ages 5 to 20. The event is free for kids younger than 5 and will include a fun zone. The Spring Roll will take place in front of the Pedal Factory at 311 E. Council St., which will be closed to traffic.

Tickets are available at thepedalfactory.org/springroll. Bike rentals are available for $10 at registration.