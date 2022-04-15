Salisbury man arrested for China Grove murder

Published 9:02 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Ben Stansell

Jakari Quamaine Gardner.

CHINA GROVE — The China Grove Police Department arrested Jakari Quamaine Gardner of Salisbury on Friday evening for the April 9 killing of 21-year-old Deontae J. Sanders Jr.

Gardner, 21, was charged with murder and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Around 6:50 p.m. on April 9, officers responded to a reported shooting and found Sanders lying in the street at the intersection of Third Avenue and Elm Street. He had been shot multiple times. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Sanders, but he died at the hospital.

The China Grove Police Department identified Sanders as the victim and Gardner as the suspect earlier this week.

In a press release, the China Grove Police Department said it would like to thank its partners who assisted in the incident and arrest, including the Landis Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

About Ben Stansell

Ben Stansell covers business, county government and more for the Salisbury Post. He joined the staff in August 2020 after graduating from the University of Alabama. Email him at ben.stansell@salisburypost.com.

email author More by Ben

More Crime

Sheriff: 19-year-old Mooresville woman dies in Statesville detention center

Blotter: Registered sex offender arrested after violating post-release orders

Kannapolis Police arrest Oakboro man, teen after shooting incident wounds 28-year-old

Blotter: April 13

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.