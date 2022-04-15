Salisbury man arrested for China Grove murder

CHINA GROVE — The China Grove Police Department arrested Jakari Quamaine Gardner of Salisbury on Friday evening for the April 9 killing of 21-year-old Deontae J. Sanders Jr.

Gardner, 21, was charged with murder and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Around 6:50 p.m. on April 9, officers responded to a reported shooting and found Sanders lying in the street at the intersection of Third Avenue and Elm Street. He had been shot multiple times. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Sanders, but he died at the hospital.

The China Grove Police Department identified Sanders as the victim and Gardner as the suspect earlier this week.

In a press release, the China Grove Police Department said it would like to thank its partners who assisted in the incident and arrest, including the Landis Police Department, Salisbury Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.