Lee Street theatre’s ‘And Then There Were None’ debuts tonight

By Mike Cline

Lee Street theatre

SALISBURY — Would you accept an invitation from a total stranger to spend a weekend at his home located on a small, isolated island, completely cut off from civilization with no way to leave until the return boat arrives?

Eight people do, and you’ll meet each of them in Lee Street theatre’s current production “And Then There Were None.” Agatha Christie, the grande dame of fictional mystery writing, first published the novel in 1939 and it has since become the world’s best selling mystery (over 100 million copies sold). First presented on stage in 1943 and filmed for the screen in 1945, “And Then There Were None” has become a household name across the world. This murder mystery/old dark house story has become its own genre of entertainment, remade for television as recently as 2015 and has even inspired video games. Neil Simon parodied it in his 1976 feature film “Murder By Death,” and John Landis did likewise in the 1985 movie “Clue.”

The befuddled guests, all having no idea why they have been summoned (but they’ll find out) include governess Vera Claythorne (played by Cate Jo), soldier of fortune Philip Lombard (Matthew Ensley), perjurer William Blore (Ryan Miles), Dr. Edward Armstrong (Matt Carlson), judge Sir Lawrence Wargrave (Rod Oden), snooty Emily Brent (Sussan Sessler), military man General Mackenzie (Andrew Roberts), young scoundrel Anthony Marston (Kevin Leichman), butler Rogers (Tony Moore) and cook/housekeeper Mrs. Rogers (Raquel Oden).

Ten little soldier boys went out to dine; One choked his little self and then there were nine.

Nine little soldier boys sat up very late; One overslept and then there were eight.

Without any spoilers, you get the idea. Many questions to be asked, and don’t worry, they’re answered in the production which is directed by Melissa Tarduno.

Set design by David Carmichael and Rod Oden. Lighting by Caleb Garner. Costumes and props by Eva Rosko. Master Carpenter John Rosko. Stage Manager Mackenzie Rosko.