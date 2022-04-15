Inter-denominational Easter service will be hosted at Bell Tower Green on Sunday

SALISBURY — The inaugural Ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service will be hosted at Bell Tower Green on Sunday.

An inter-denominational, inter-racial Easter Service will take place at the park starting at 6:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Vergil Lattimore President of Hood Theological Seminary preaching. Coffee and treats will be available before the service. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. All in the community, especially those who do not have a church home are invited.

The goal of this service is to share the good news of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to all, especially those who do not have a church home. No offering will be taken, no specific church or churches will be promoted.

Event organizers say the goal is for this to be the first of many years of the Salisbury/Rowan community joining together to worship the resurrection of Jesus in this shared space.