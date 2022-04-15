Downtown Salisbury Inc. to host educational sessions before opening new social district

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury Inc. will host a series of public educational sessions for stakeholders throughout April ahead of the anticipated May 1 opening of the new social district.

Beginning in May, downtown patrons will be able to purchase alcohol from state-licensed businesses and restaurants and walk around the designated district with specially marked cups. For businesses that don’t have licenses to serve alcohol, those patrons are welcome to enter into such establishments with their cup if the business opts to participate in the district.

The social district will bounded by the intersection block of Jackson and Innes streets, Fisher and Church streets, across Horah to Lee Street and from Fisher to Cemetery Street. Operating hours will be from noon to midnight Sunday through Saturday, with drinking hours beginning at Bell Tower Green Park at 5 p.m. Signage will mark the district and provide information about maintenance and participating businesses.

While the educational sessions will primarily be among downtown bar and restaurant merchants, members of the public are welcome to attend in-person at City Council Chambers or virtually via Zoom. Council chambers are located at City Hall, 217 South Main St.

The meetings are not intended to span longer than 45 minutes. The agenda shows discussions will touch on the management and maintenance plan, the purchasing of cups and stickers and necessary registration for businesses.

The date and times of meetings are:

• Monday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82148796697?pwd=cThzUDBGTEVkU0VEaVkxMVRvK3VsQT09

Meeting ID: 821 4879 6697, passcode: 865205

• Monday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83684212693?pwd= N0RPRHRHRklwSmJCQ2txc0wrL2pJQT 09

Meeting ID: 836 8421 2693, passcode 099165



• Tuesday, April 19 at 8 a.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 81366853273?pwd= cjRKM3hJTVEyVDFid0VTeWFGVmY5Zz 09

Meeting ID: 813 6685 3273, passcode: 150492



• Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82191204248?pwd= OGovSjllUEhpZkVHK2QwRFJBQWNmdz 09

Meeting ID: 821 9120 4248, passcode 395424

• Wednesday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m (Quarterly Stakeholder meeting)

Heart of Salisbury, 120 East Innes St.

Attendees must register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrceioqTIiE9Fq7ylyxyxfGK21HHT-Ml-V

For more information, contact info@downtownsalisburync.com or call 704-637-7814.