Shive Elementary School has recognized the following students for being core value good citizens in the month of April for their honesty:

Pre-Kindergarten: Peytin Cannon, Owen Parrish and Sophia Fish.

Kindergarten: Ellis Hedrick, Christlynn Steverson, Presleigh Holderfield, Braxton Griffin, Maddox Bottenfield, Eli Royal, Noah Miers, Abel Fleming, Juan Hernandez and Kairi Tran.

First Grade: Liam Clemmer, Jonah Vanhoy, Trey Horne, Madelyn Pratt, Tre Johnson, Ally Schwarz, Brooklyn Bailey, Gracie Stirewalt and Haiden Marcial.

Second Grade: Ethan Hayes, Jeremiah Kiker, Zen Mejia, Joyce Wembolua, Benjamin Ayala, Emory Loflin, Emmy Broadway, Alora Burleson, Cayce Clanton and Hagen Morgan.

Third Grade: Hayden Shuffler, Stormi Fore, Zailah Hagar, Vanessa Martin, Brody Gatton, Piper Misenheimer, William Croot, Masen Williams, Savaeh Hartford and Jasper Lambert.

Fourth Grade: Gio Fuentes Martinez, Jerry Earnhardt, Angel Suastegui Sotelo, Haven Bebber, Grayson White, Lukas Vanhoy, Rylan Fore, Layla Loftin and Linkin Putman.

Fifth Grade: Logan Fezza, Madi Grimes, Chase Taylor, Adilynn Dolby, James Ivey, Lainey Sifford, Aiden Harrison, Evan Johnson and Joyci Luna Urgate.

Collegiate honors

The following individuals were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Kristen Minehart of China Grove at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Crystal Blackwelder of Gold Hill at University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Lauren Hinson of Granite Quarry at Fordham University.

Adrianne Blackhorse of Kannapolis at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Alyssa Burris of Kannapolis at East Carolina University.

Tammi-Jo Grady-Schuh of Kannapolis at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Brian Kennedy of Kannapolis at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Peyton Berry of Salisbury at East Carolina University.

Ruth Chaparro Kennerly of Salisbury at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Grace Faller of Salisbury at East Carolina University.

Dylan Turner of Salisbury at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.