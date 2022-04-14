Rowan County sheriff candidate forum April 21 at Landis American Legion

LANDIS — The Landis American Legion will hold a Rowan County Sheriff candidate forum on April 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Eight candidates received an emailed invitation and seven have responded that they would attend.

Each candidate will be given three minutes to respond to a question sent to them before the event. After each candidate has answered the question, the floor will be opened for questions submitted by email or upon arrival to the event. No questions will be taken live from those in attendance. Paper and pens will be available to submit your questions or you can email them to landisamericanlegion@gmail.com no later than April 21 by 11 a.m. Include your name, address and phone number when submitting questions, to be used only if we have a question for the author of the question.

The Landis American Legion is at 412 N. Central Ave.