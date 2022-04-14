Report of smoky odor yields no fire at Rowan County Courthouse

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a reported odor of smoke inside the Rowan County Courthouse early Thursday afternoon, but no blaze was found.

Crews sprang into action around 12:41 p.m. after receiving the report. The smell was said to be coming from near the bathrooms on the first floor of the courthouse. Firefighters entered the building and several were deployed to the roof via ladder truck to check for any signs of fire from above.

The Granite Quarry and Miller’s Ferry fire departments also responded.

Rodney Misenheimer of the Salisbury Fire Department said crews never identified a source of the odor. It dissipated quickly, he said. County maintenance crews were checking to see if they could determine the source after firefighters exited the building.