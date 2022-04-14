Literacy Council holding Kentucky Derby fundraiser May 7
Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 14, 2022
SALISBURY — On Saturday, May 7, the Rowan County Literacy Council will host a Kentucky Derby with “Hat-i-tude” fundraiser at New Sarum Brewing. The Kentucky Derby event includes a best/most creative hat contest, as well as other race-day activities.
The Literacy Council has been serving the community since 1976 by providing free literacy instruction to both English-speaking students and English language learners. More than 50 volunteer tutors work with students year-round in the following programs:
- Adult Basic Education/Basic Reading
- English as a Second Language
- GED assistance
- Citizenship prep
- Youth tutoring at six RSS locations as well as the Rowan Public LibraryIn Rowan County, 16.1% of residents have not graduated from high school, 21.1% speak a language other than English at home, and 18% live below the poverty line. The need for literacy instruction in Rowan County is great, and RCLC is the only 501(c)(3) agency providing free, personalized, one-on-one instruction to service recipients. Help us help Rowan County—a literate community prospers.
Tickets to Kentucky Derby with “Hat-i-tude” are $25 each and include a selection of hors d’oeuvres and desserts, plus two beverage vouchers. Guests may enter a win-place-show drawing with great prizes. There will also be prizes for best fashion hat and most creative hat, so don’t be afraid to “go big.”
New Sarum Brewing is at 109 N. Lee St.. The event is from 5:30-8 p.m. and space is limited!
Tickets may be purchased online at www.rcliteracy.org or by cash/check at the Rowan County Literacy Council’s office in the main branch of the Rowan Public Library at 201 W. Fisher St.