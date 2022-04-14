Literacy Council holding Kentucky Derby fundraiser May 7

SALISBURY — On Saturday, May 7, the Rowan County Literacy Council will host a Kentucky Derby with “Hat-i-tude” fundraiser at New Sarum Brewing. The Kentucky Derby event includes a best/most creative hat contest, as well as other race-day activities.

The Literacy Council has been serving the community since 1976 by providing free literacy instruction to both English-speaking students and English language learners. More than 50 volunteer tutors work with students year-round in the following programs: