Letter: Vote Cook for district attorney

I encourage the citizens of Rowan County to re-elect Brandy Cook to serve as our district attorney. I have served with Brandy on a couple of boards and she is passionate and gives 100% to anything she undertakes.

Brandy has the experience and knowledge to do her job as DA and is always professional and fair in serving in this important role. It takes a strong, capable individual to be a DA. In addition, she serves and contributes to many service organizations in our community such as Prevent Child Abuse Rowan, Rowan Helping Ministries, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, plus many more.

I put my trust that she will always do the right thing while serving as Rowan District Attorney. She did an excellent job handling the case load during and after the pandemic.

Re-elect Brandy Cook as district attorney.

— Dr. Lynn G. Marsh

Salisbury