Kannapolis Police arrest Oakboro man after shooting incident wounds 28-year-old

KANNAPOLIS — A 28-year-old Davidson man was wounded by gunfire on Sunday and Kannapolis Police have arrested an Oakboro man and a teen in the shooting.

Kannapolis Police responded to a shooting that occurred Sunday near N.C. Hwy 73 and Shiloh Church Road.

Quadrie Ladarrius Jackson, 28, of Davidson, was struck multiple times by gunfire. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Kannapolis Police Felony Investigations Unit later arrested Aysia Bree Streater, 28, of Oakboro and charged him with discharging a weapon into occupied property/moving vehicle.

A second person, a 17-year-old male juvenile, has been charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property/moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Streater is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. The male juvenile is being held in the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation and if you have information, contact Lt. James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.