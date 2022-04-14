Center for the Environment, Hood, Literacy Council activities

SALISBURY — The Center for the Environment at Catawba College is hosting Heather White, author of “One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet,” for a presentation and book signing on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

“The climate emergency is the biggest challenge of our time, and we all have a unique role to play. Everyone is needed, and everyone is welcome. Come as you are. Start here. Start now. Let’s be a part of the solution together.”

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Contact centerforenv@catawba.edu for more information.

Hood Center for Chaplaincy virtual event on suicides

The Center for Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary will host a virtual April Didactic titled “Suicide Awareness and Prevention” on Monday, April 25 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Facilitator will be Kate Penny, program coordinator for Zero Suicide at Atrium Health.

To register or for more information, contact Karen L. Owens, D.Min., director of the Center For Chaplaincy, at kowens@hoodseminary.edu.

Hood symposium on diversity is April 28-29

The 2022 All Hood Symposium “Embracing Diversity: Who We’ve Been, Who We Are, and Who We Want to Be” is April 28 – 29 at Hood Theological Seminary’s Aymer Center, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive

Registration is required for attendance and masks are required.

The welcome reception is Thursday, April 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. On Friday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. the annual All Hood Symposium features keynote speaker is Rev. Dr. Vickie L. Hughes, Class of 2018. Visit hoodseminary.edu for more information on registering.

Literacy Council’s Kentucky Derby fundraiser is May 7

On Saturday, May 7, the Rowan County Literacy Council will host a Kentucky Derby with “Hat-i-tude” fundraiser at New Sarum Brewing. The Kentucky Derby event includes a best/most creative hat contest and other activities.

More than 50 volunteer tutors work with students year-round in the following programs:

• Adult Basic Education/Basic Reading

• English as a Second Language

• GED assistance

• Citizenship prep

• Youth tutoring at six RSS locations as well as the Rowan Public Library

Tickets to Kentucky Derby with “Hat-i-tude” are $25 each and include a selection of hors d’oeuvres and desserts, plus two beverage vouchers. Guests may enter a win-place-show drawing with great prizes. There will also be prizes for best fashion hat and most creative hat. New Sarum Brewing is at 109 N. Lee St.. The event is from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.rcliteracy.org or by cash/check at the Literacy Council’s office in the main branch of the Rowan Public Library at 201 W. Fisher St.