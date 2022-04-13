Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 116th annual Fun Fest set for June 4

ROCKWELL — Nazareth Child & Family Connection is finalizing plans for the 116th annual Fun Fest, scheduled for Saturday, June 4.

The Fun Fest is the agency’s largest fundraiser each year and offers a day of family fun, including live music, kids’ activities, craft show, silent auction and food for sale. The 26th annual Jerry Putnam Car Show is also scheduled for that day, and for the first time, there will also be a truck show.

There is no charge for admission.

The day culminates with the drawing for a new vehicle, donated by Cloninger Ford Toyota of Salisbury, or $10,000 in cash.

“For over 100 years, Fun Fest has been a great, fun way to bring the community together on our campus for a lot of good family fun,” said Vernon Walters, president, and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection in a news release. “It’s also our biggest fundraiser each year and we continue to be so appreciative that the community comes out and shows us so much support through Fun Fest.”

Raffle tickets for the new car giveaway may be purchased online at www.nazcfc.org or by visiting the agency’s Outlet and Thrift Store on Innes Street. Tickets will also be sold on site during Fun Fest.

The Castaways, an award-winning band with a unique flavor of beach, soul, and rock and roll, will be the featured entertainment.

The Jerry Putnam Car Show typically draws roughly 200 classic cars. Awards will be presented to the top 40 cars, best of show, best of interior, best of paint, best engine and ladies’ choice. Pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registration online may be made by visiting www.nazcfc.org.

The event on the campus of Nazareth Children’s Home at 725 Crescent Road in Rockwell is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection provides a safe and nurturing environment for children and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, it has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington that serve individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs. Nazareth offers family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, day treatment for elementary and middle school children, teen mother residential services, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties.

For more information, contact Jennifer Ethridge, director of human resources, at 704-279-5556 Ext. 1112 or by emailing jethridge@nazcfc.org.