Concord High student wins Cheerwine Festival T-shirt contest

By Ben Stansell

This year's Cheerwine Festival T-shirt as designed by contest winner Meredith Mills of Concord High School. Her design will be worn by thousands during the festival on May 21.

SALISBURY — The official T-shirt for the upcoming Cheerwine Festival has been unveiled.

Meredith Mills, a senior at Concord High School, was selected as the winner of this year’s shirt design contest. Her design prominently features two Cheerwine bottles reflected in a pair of shades. The shirt design was one of 10 selected by a panel of judges and then voted on by the public. Mills’ design received the most votes in the online contest, beating out three Rowan County students who were in the running as well.

In a social media post announcing the winner, Cheerwine said Mills shared this message about her design, which is called Reflections of the South: “Since the Cheerwine Festival is in the spring, it gives off that type of summertime festival and carnival vibe. My artwork captures the essence of summertime and southern fun. The future of the Carolinas is so bright, you’ll need your shades.”

In addition to having her design worn by hundreds if not thousands of people, Mills will receive a $500 gift card, a plaque from Mayor Karen Alexander and more. The winning student’s teacher, Taylor Strode, will receive a $1,000 check to use toward new art supplies. Additionally, the two runner-ups will receive Cheerwine Festival gift baskets, plaques from the mayor and more.

The Cheerwine Festival will be held in downtown Salisbury on May 21. Spin Doctors and Blues Traveler are the headlining musical performers and vendors will be selling all sorts of Cheerwine-inspired products. For more information about the festival, visit cheerwinefest.com.

For more information about the winning design, including how to pre-order the shirt, visit cheerwine.com.

