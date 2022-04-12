Blotter: April 12

In Salisbury Police Reports:

• A woman reported a shooting heard in the area of a property on the 1200 block of West Bank Street in Salisbury on Monday.

• Speedway was the victim of larceny on the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Monday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Travis Simeon Hicks, 31, was arrested and charged with felony buying/receiving stolen property on Monday.

• Travis Wesley Reid, 24, was arrested and charged with felony possession of control schedule three substance on Monday.

• Jeremy David Brock, 24, was arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substances with intent to manufacture and distribute on Monday.

• Jerry Blair Chipman, 45, was arrested and charged with felony possession of control schedule two substances.

• Messiah Alexander Wooden, 30, was arrested and charged with felony federal probation violation on Monday.

• A woman reported a fraud false pretense on the 400 block of Steeplechase Trail in Spencer on Monday. The incident occurred on March 13 with an estimated loss of $1,000.

• Erwin Temple CME Church was victim of a breaking and entering on the 100 block of Erwin Temple Church Road in Woodleaf on Monday. The total estimated loss was $1,529.

• Dicks Sporting Goods was the victim of larceny on the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury on Monday. The total estimated loss was $479.

• A motor vehicle was stolen off the interstate near Long Ferry Road on Monday.

• A woman was victim to burglary by forcible entry on the 1300 block of Circle Drive in China Grove on Monday. The total estimated loss was $4,200.