Blotter: Accidental shot sends bullet through neighbor’s headboard

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police Department is investigating a Monday incident that lead to a close call for a resident.

Salisbury Officers responded to report the report of shots fired on the 1200 Block of West Bank Street at 3:30 a.m. They met the victim, who said she was asleep in her bedroom and woke up to find a bullet through her bedroom wall and headboard.

Salisbury Police Sgt. Russ DeSantis said it appeared a neighbor was cleaning a weapon and accidentally discharged the gun. DeSantis said the incident is under investigation.

In other police reports:

• Three people were charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop on Sunday. Brian Keith White, 51, Desiree Aphradite Stovall, 33 and Patrick Ralph Blackwelder, 53, were all charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Salisbury.

DeSantis said all three were in a vehicle stopped for malfunctioning equipment and after interacting with the driver the officer requested a drug dog to inspect the vehicle. He said the dog signaled positive for drugs and the officers discovered what appeared to be crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

• Hit and run property damage was reported at the Waffle House on South Jake Alexander Boulevard on Saturday. A vehicle struck a mailbox on the property.

• Larceny was reported at Walmart on Friday. The estimated loss was $52.

• An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard on Saturday.

• Hit and run property damage was reported in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard on Saturday.

• Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue on Saturday. The estimated loss was $100.

• Vandalism was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings on Saturday.

• An assault was reported in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street on Sunday.

• Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Earnhardt Avenue on Sunday.

• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Main Street on Sunday.

• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle on Sunday.

• A stolen trailer was reported in the 1600 block of Cooper Road on Thursday.

• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of Playground Lane on Thursday.

• Larceny was reported at Burlington Coat Factory’s Tingle Drive location on Thursday. The estimated loss was $450.

• A burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Double J Lane in Salisbury on Thursday. The estimated loss was $200.