Hurley Park continues 30-year-tradition of ringing in the spring after two-year hiatus

SALISBURY — Dozens of families and children enjoyed breezy, sunny spring weather Sunday at Hurley Park during the annual spring celebration.

Springtime has marked the yearly opening celebration for Hurley Park, located at Lake Drive and Annandale Avenue, since 1988, excluding the last two years when the event was not held due to the pandemic. As Salisbury Swing Band performed, families and children enjoyed free popcorn, cookies and Cheerwine, along with free ice cream from the Salisbury Police Department’s neighborhood ice cream express. A Salisbury firetruck was also present with an obstacle course, with a magician and bubble circus located across the lawn.

Additionally, about a dozen vendors were on-site to share educational materials about local agriculture, gardening and wildlife, while others featured various artwork.

For Salisbury Parks and Recreation, which sponsored the event with the Hurley Foundation, it was the third event of the weekend. On Saturday, children enjoyed the annual Touch a Truck event, while fathers and daughters enjoyed a dance at the Salisbury Civic Center later that evening.

Salisbury Parks and Rec Director Nick Aceves said Sunday’s turnout at Hurley Park was good and had been steady throughout the two-hour celebration.

Elizabeth Holmes Hurley Park is an 18-acre public park that encompasses woodlands, streams, gardens and quiet pathways. The park is made possible from donations in memory of Holmes from her husband J. F. Hurley Jr. and her sons James Franklin III, Haden Holmes and Gordon Pannill Hurley.

For more information about the park, visit salisburync.gov/Government/Parks-and-Recreation/Parks/Hurley-Park.