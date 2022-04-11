Blotter: Spencer man charged for violating premises restrictions as registered sex offender

Published 6:30 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — A man from Spencer was charged Friday for violating premises restrictions as a registered sex offender.

Davis Rieshaun Friend, 30, was charged with a felony after unlawfully visiting the Rowan County Public Library’s main branch on West Fisher Street while minors were present.

Friend has been registered as a sex offender since October 2013 after being convicted for two separate charges of indecent liberties with a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old when he was 21 years old.

Friend was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

In other weekend reports:

• Gregory Alan Bringle, 59, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with felony cruelty to animals after stabbing his dog above the right front leg with a butcher knife.

• Derek Lawrence Hunter, 36, of China Grove was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female after putting both hands around a woman’s neck and throwing her to the ground.

• Justin Lynn Laturno, 29, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cody R. Bell, 29, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats. A report states Bell threw glass, a pumpkin and a wooden bowl at a woman and then threatened her with a shard of glass.

• Sara Ann Holden, 33, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juan Manvel Pineda Martinez, 37, of Kannapolis was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Kimberly Jean Mullis, Saturday, of Rockwell was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

• Bertin Salazar-Suarez, 28, of Statesveille was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

About Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson covers the city of Salisbury, politics and more for the Salisbury Post. She joined the staff in January 2020 after graduating from Louisiana State University, where she was editor of The Reveille newspaper. Email her at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com or call her at 704-797-4246.

email author More by Natalie

More Crime

Police identify victim, suspect in deadly China Grove shooting

China Grove Police investigating weekend shooting that left one dead

Blotter: Man charged with felony identity theft after 35 aliases given to law enforcement

Former Salisbury High teacher accepts plea deal for sex offenses

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.