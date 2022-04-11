Blotter: Spencer man charged for violating premises restrictions as registered sex offender

SALISBURY — A man from Spencer was charged Friday for violating premises restrictions as a registered sex offender.

Davis Rieshaun Friend, 30, was charged with a felony after unlawfully visiting the Rowan County Public Library’s main branch on West Fisher Street while minors were present.

Friend has been registered as a sex offender since October 2013 after being convicted for two separate charges of indecent liberties with a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old when he was 21 years old.

Friend was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

In other weekend reports:

• Gregory Alan Bringle, 59, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with felony cruelty to animals after stabbing his dog above the right front leg with a butcher knife.

• Derek Lawrence Hunter, 36, of China Grove was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female after putting both hands around a woman’s neck and throwing her to the ground.

• Justin Lynn Laturno, 29, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cody R. Bell, 29, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats. A report states Bell threw glass, a pumpkin and a wooden bowl at a woman and then threatened her with a shard of glass.

• Sara Ann Holden, 33, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juan Manvel Pineda Martinez, 37, of Kannapolis was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Kimberly Jean Mullis, Saturday, of Rockwell was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

• Bertin Salazar-Suarez, 28, of Statesveille was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.