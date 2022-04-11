Area Sports Briefs: West soccer tops South

From staff reports

West Rowan topped South Rowan 5-0 on Monday in South Piedmont Conference soccer.

Brittany Vanhoose scored three goals. Anna Mead and Selma Mehmedovic scored one each.

Vanhoose and Lauren Corriher had two assists each. Mead had one.

Emily Kelly made nine saves. Allison Campos made two.

HS golf

In South Piedmont Conference golf at Irish Creek, Northwest Cabarrus led the way, with Lake Norman Charter second, Carson third, West Rowan fourth, East Rowan fifth, and South Rowan sixth.

NWC’s Talan Harrison shot 33 for medalist honors.

East’s Landon Merrell led Rowan golfers with a 34.

Cade Cranfield’s 37 and Harris McCall’s 38 led Carson. West had three sub-40 golfers with Gage Ludwick shooting 38 and Justin Cole and Tyler Kepley firing 39s.

Jaden Sprinkle had a 37 for the Mustangs, while Jackson Black shot 37 for South.

The 18-hole SPC Championships are scheduled for the Country Club of Salisbury on April 25.

The Rowan County Championships are set for April 19 at the Country Club.

•••

Salisbury was second in a three-team match at Lexington Golf Club. Warren Fesperman’s 41 led a cluster of Hornets. Nick Antoske (42), Will Webb (43) and Luke Graeber (44) were the other scorers.

HS baseball

Due to weather concerns for Thursday, the West Rowan at Carson game has been moved up to Wednesday.

• Tuesday’s Carson at West Rowan game will be broadcast by WSAT.

•••

Salisbury pulverized Lexington 17-0 in three innings in Monday’s Central Carolina Conference game.

Salisbury got six in the bottom of the first and scored 11 in the second.

Landon Tucker was the winning pitcher, with relief help from Marcus Cook, Lexington had one hit.

Kaleb Burleyson had three hits, three runs and three RBIs for the Hornets. Hank Webb was 2-for-2 with three runs. Reed Fugle had two hits. Evan Koontz drove in three runs, and Jackson Sparger knocked in two.

HS softball

East Rowan (10-5) romped 19-0 against West Davidson in a non-conference game on Monday.

Eleni Miller and Camryn Perkins combined on a one-hitter.

Mac Misenheimer had two hits, including a homer. Kady Collins had three hits.

•••

Shyla Campbell held Robinson to three hits as A.L. Brown rolled over the Bulldogs 8-0 on Monday.

Avery Bracewell and Kaylyn Belfield had three hits. Skylar Gorman and Lindsay Wolford had two hits for the Wonders (9-8).

Campbell Schaen and Anna Frye combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Mooresville clobbered Cox Mill 15-0 in Greater Metro Conference softball on Monday.

Emily Murphy had three RBIs for the Blue Devils.

College baseball

Pfeiffer’s baseball team had an unusual feat in the Falcons’ 14-run fourth inning in Sunday’s 17-2 win against Averett.

The Falcons hit for a home run cycle — in order — in the fourth inning.

Jackson Leck hit a solo homer, Landon Evans hit a two-run homer, and Austin Morton did the historic stuff with a three-run homer, and then a grand slam.

Pfeiffer sent 18 batters to the plate in a wild fourth.

College golf

The Queens Royals are 25-under for two days at South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golf Championship in Chuckey, Tenn., and leads Lincoln Memorial by 14 strokes. Catawba is in 11th place sy 23-over.

• Anderson won the SAC women’s golf championship, Catawba was ninth.