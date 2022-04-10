Mary Beck Snyder of Salisbury celebrates 100th birthday

SALISBURY — Mary Beck Snyder celebrated her 100th birthday with family Saturday at Oakdale Baptist Church.

She was born in Salisbury on April 8, 1922, in a log cabin where she grew up with her 10 siblings. Her parents, known as “Ma Beck” and “Pa Beck,” would take her into town with a horse and wagon unbeknownst that the city of Salisbury would be her home for the rest of her life.

When it was time for Snyder to have her own family, she had her house built beside the cabin of her parents and married her late husband, Oliver Dean Snyder. They raised three sons in her home, where she still lives today.

The Snyders were married for 70 years. She sang in her choir for 80 years and worked in her church for Sunday school and vacation Bible school. For her, God has been the most important reason for her to have a long, happy life.

She also worked at Norman’s of Salisbury making bedding, quilts and other upholstery products. She also loved to sew as a hobby and made clothes for her children, along with numerous quilts for gifts. She also volunteered as a Cub Scout leader and with Meals on Wheels.

She shares some keys to a long life, which include having a relationship with God, volunteering, having a strong work ethic and spending time with children and grandchildren.