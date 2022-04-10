Biz Briefs: More than 70 students attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Community Job Fair

SALISBURY — More than 50 Rowan County employers got their first look at the next generation of workers on Friday at the Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Community Job Fair.
More than 70 graduating seniors from RSS high schools were in attendance in search of a job before their graduation ceremonies next month.
“How gratifying it was to see this event come to fruition,” Kendall Henderson, development director of business services for the Rowan EDC, said in a news release. “Our community truly came together to answer the call around our employers’ dire need for new talent. Several Rowan County students came away from Friday’s event with job offers and sign-on bonuses in hand. That was our goal: to connect existing industry with ambitious job-seeking students who feel empowered and inspired about their future in Rowan County.”
Companies were able to conduct interviews and even extend offers on-site. Students who are able to successfully acquire employment with companies they met at the job fair will be celebrated before graduation with a Career Signing Day to recognize their achievement.
Rowan Chamber invites women in business to Kentucky Derby Patio Party
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a derby-themed patio party with food, drinks, networking and door prizes for women in business from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 28 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.
To register, go to www.rowanchamber.com under the event tab. Trinity Oaks is located at 728 Klumac Rd. in Salisbury. Derby attire is highly encouraged.
Leadership Rowan opens applications for 30th class
SALISBURY — Leadership Rowan is now accepting applications for its 30th class.
The program places an emphasis on diversity and inclusion during the simulated society exercise at its opening retreat. Class members commit one day a month exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.
Many of the most dynamic leaders from all fields apply each year for the nine-month experience and only 30 are selected to build a class representative of the community. The class will begin in August 2022 and conclude in May 2023.
The deadline to apply is May 20 by 5 p.m.
Fore more information and the application, visit info@rowanchamber.com or call 704-633-4221.
RALEIGH – Unemployment rates not seasonally adjusted decreased in 50 of North Carolina’s counties in February, increased in 12 and remained unchanged in 38.
Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.9% while Orange County had the lowest at 2.5%. Nine of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases, one increased and five remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.2% while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.9%. The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7%.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 31,233 to 4,846,145, while those unemployed decreased by 3,385 to 185,915. Since February 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 222,253, while those unemployed decreased 96,602.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns. It is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday when the state unemployment rate for March 2022 will be released.
Lakefront Living International brings franchise to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Lakefront Living International, a national real estate franchise company focused exclusively on the buying and selling of lakefront and lake community properties, is expanding their business and actively seeking franchisees in North Carolina on local lakes including High Rock and Lake Norman.
Dedicated to providing their unique business model to real estate agents who share their passion for the lakefront lifestyle, Lakefront Living International has announced partnerships are available in the Lake Norman region and beyond. With 520 miles of shoreline, Lake Norman is the largest man-made, freshwater lake in North Carolina that touches four counties: Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg. It’s located close to Charlotte airport and is accessible via highway.
In addition to Lake Norman, the most popular lakes in North Carolina include Lake Wylie, Lake James, Lake Hickory, Lake Lure, Lake Toxaway, Lake Rhodhiss, High Rock Lake, Badin Lake, Mountain Island Lake, Lake Adger and Jordan Lake.
Lakefront Living International franchisees, known as “partners”, are the local, on-the-ground experts who provide critical community details for prospective buyers including specific shoreline conditions, neighborhood characteristics, zoning regulations, lake management operations, Lakefront events and boat tours of properties.
“What differentiates Lakefront Living is our comprehensive database of thousands of lakes analyzed to date along with our one-stop-shop website, LakefrontLiving.com, with the lake buyer in mind. After all, the buyer is essentially buying the lake first and the home second,” explained Scott “The Lake Guy” Freerksen, co-founder and CEO.
Lakefront Living has an extensive database of details for 2,809 lakes. In addition to its recent expansion into North Carolina, the company has established franchise territories in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island and Tennessee.
Real estate agents may learn more about Lakefront Living International franchise opportunities by visiting www.lakefrontfranchise.com
. Buyers and sellers of lakefront and lake community properties may learn more about Lakefront Living by visiting www.lakefrontliving.com
.