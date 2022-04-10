Biz Briefs: More than 70 students attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Community Job Fair

SALISBURY — More than 50 Rowan County employers got their first look at the next generation of workers on Friday at the Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Community Job Fair.

More than 70 graduating seniors from RSS high schools were in attendance in search of a job before their graduation ceremonies next month.

“How gratifying it was to see this event come to fruition,” Kendall Henderson, development director of business services for the Rowan EDC, said in a news release. “Our community truly came together to answer the call around our employers’ dire need for new talent. Several Rowan County students came away from Friday’s event with job offers and sign-on bonuses in hand. That was our goal: to connect existing industry with ambitious job-seeking students who feel empowered and inspired about their future in Rowan County.”

Companies were able to conduct interviews and even extend offers on-site. Students who are able to successfully acquire employment with companies they met at the job fair will be celebrated before graduation with a Career Signing Day to recognize their achievement.

Rowan Chamber invites women in business to Kentucky Derby Patio Party

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a derby-themed patio party with food, drinks, networking and door prizes for women in business from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 28 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.

To register, go to www.rowanchamber.com under the event tab. Trinity Oaks is located at 728 Klumac Rd. in Salisbury. Derby attire is highly encouraged.

Leadership Rowan opens applications for 30th class

SALISBURY — Leadership Rowan is now accepting applications for its 30th class.

The program places an emphasis on diversity and inclusion during the simulated society exercise at its opening retreat. Class members commit one day a month exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.

Many of the most dynamic leaders from all fields apply each year for the nine-month experience and only 30 are selected to build a class representative of the community. The class will begin in August 2022 and conclude in May 2023.

The deadline to apply is May 20 by 5 p.m.

Fore more information and the application, visit info@rowanchamber.com or call 704-633-4221.