Thomas the Tank Engine coming to NC Transportation Museum in September

SPENCER — Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to the N.C. Transportation Museum from Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Tickets for the Day Out With Thomas include an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, as well as access to a full day of activities at the museum, such as bean bag toss, mini golf, hay bale maze, inflatable games, bubbles and crafts.

The Dream BIG! Corner features photo opportunities, games, arts and crafts, with a Dream Pass for kids to track their journey at the railway and pick up a special giveaway at the end of the day. Advanced tickets are required.

“Day Out With Thomas is our longest-running family event. We love seeing parents and grandparents, some who attended when they were kids, bringing a new generation to enjoy the fun,” said Kelly Alexander, executive director of the N.C. Transportation Museum.

The N.C. Transportation Museum continues a partnership with the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority to provide overnight stay packages. By booking an overnight stay in a participating Rowan County lodging property, guests can earn complimentary Day Out With Thomas tickets. For details, visit www.visitsalisburync.com/plan/special-offers/day-out-with-thomas- stay-play-package.

Tickets are available at www.dayoutwiththomas.com for $20 on Fridays and $22 on weekends (service charges and fees may apply). Walk-up sales will be limited and availability is not guaranteed. Members receive a $2 discount per ticket and “all day passes” are not discounted. Event tickets include all site activities and one train ride with Thomas. Percy train tickets can be purchased for an additional $8 on Fridays or for an additional $10 on weekends. Friday visitors can also purchase an “all day pass” that allows for unlimited train rides aboard the Thomas train for $32. The Percy train can be added for $8 and will allow unlimited rides on Percy on Fridays only. Unlimited ride passes are offered only on the Friday event dates while supplies last and unlimited passes must be purchased in advance.

For more information and directions, call 704-636-2889. For tickets, call 1-866-468-7630

The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.