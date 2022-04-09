South rallies in seventh for 5-3 victory over East

Published 12:01 am Saturday, April 9, 2022

By Dave Shaw

South's Haiden Leffew drove in the last run of them game. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

By David Shaw

GRANITE QUARRY — South Rowan came to Staton Field for one reason and one reason only Friday night — to win a baseball game.

Mission accomplished. The Raiders rallied for three unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning and prevailed 5-3 over East Rowan, surging back into a tie for first place in the North Piedmont Conference.

“I think it was just a really competitive game between two really good teams,” winning coach Thad Chrismon said after South (10-3, 7-1) earned a split of its two-game series with the Mustangs. “It was almost like a heavyweight fight. People were throwing punches and other people were throwing them back. It was a great game to be a part of.”

The Raiders used a last-inning sacrifice fly by first-baseman JD James and a two-out, run-scoring single by Haiden Leffew to secure a see-saw battle. South had already squandered leads of 1-0 and 2-1 when it sent eight batters to the plate in the decisive seventh.

“Felt like this was a game we really needed to win,” Leffew said after driving home two runs and reaching base four times. “We chipped away inning-by-inning, getting a run here and a run there. We all knew what we had to do.”

Both starting pitchers — unbeatens Chance Mako for East and Cameron Crainshaw for the guests — were out the game by the time South began its final charge. The public address operator had already blared Semisonic’s ‘Closing Time’ over the ballpark speakers, delighting the bone-chilled home crowd.

“Yeah, but this was never in the bag,” losing coach Brett Hatley said after East (13-2, 7-1) suffered its first conference setback. “We just have to do a better job with runners in scoring position in late-inning games. And you can’t walk the leadoff batter when you’re trying to hold onto a one-run lead.”

That batter was Finch McMillin, South’s No. 9 hitter, who walked on a 3-2 pitch from ER reliever Dyer Logan. One out later Nathan Chrismon drilled a single into center field before lefty-swinging  Ty Hubbard coaxed a walk on another 3-2 offering. With the bases loaded, cleanup hitter Jacob Ritchie smashed a grounder that East third-baseman Cameron Padgett mishandled for a run-scoring error that tied the score 3-3. Then James — who had dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt in the South sixth inning — hoisted a sac to fly to left that gave the Raiders their third lead of the game.

“We had unfinished business,” Ritchie said after collecting two hits and a first-inning RBI. “Nothing came easy. We had to earn everything to give ourselves a chance.”

Leffew closed the scoring with a sharp, groundball single up the middle that plated Hubbard. The victory went to South right-hander Chandler Oddie, aided by an infield that turned double plays in the sixth and seventh frames. He spelled Crainshaw and worked out of a bases loaded/none out jam in the sixth, then faced only three men in the seventh.

Dyer took the loss. He allowed two hits and no earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. Unbeaten East starter Mako was chasing his fifth victory, but wasn’t at his best. In 5 1/3 innings the tall right-hander yielded two runs on four hits, walked four and hit a batter.

“He did his job,” Hatley said. “You come out of a 2-1 ballgame and you did your job. He pitched well enough to win.”

Except he didn’t. Hatley felt a controversial lineout-turned-DP off the bat of Tristan Miller in the Mustang sixth was most damaging. “The double play that the guy picked, but they ruled he caught it — that was a backbreaker,” Hatley said.

In the end, Chrismon was pleased the Raiders were determined and diligent enough to win under pressure.

“It was a good week,” he said after South improved to 4-1 on the road. “We have a good attitude and are happy to come away with a split. There’s still a long way to go, so we’ve got to finish strong.”

NOTES: Crainshaw struck out six batters and induced six groundouts. He was looking for his fourth victory. … Pinch-hitter Nate Hayworth’s bad-hop single over shortstop pulled East into a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. Teammate Cobb Hightower drew a two-out walk to make it 3-2 Mustangs. … SR leadoff batter Kane Kepley stole two bases. The Raiders turned three double plays. … East lost at home for the first time in eight decisions. It had won four straight games. … Both teams return to NPC action on Tuesday. South hosts Northwest Cabarrus and the Mustangs visit Concord.

 

South Rowan     100   001   3 — 5   6   0

East Rowan       000   012   0 — 3   7   4

WP — Oddie (2-0). LP — Dyer (2-2).

Leading hitters: South — Leffew 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, BB, HBP; Ritchie 2-for-4; Chrismon 2-for-4; Kepley RS, 2 SB. East — Schenck 2-for-4; M.Padgett 1-for-3, RS; Hayworth 1-for-1, RBI.

