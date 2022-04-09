Learn about agriculture more through 4-H Summer Fun

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Are you looking for ways for your children to be engaged in hands-on learning this summer once school is out? If so, check out the Summer Fun program offered by Rowan County 4-H! We will have 15 in-person classes this summer which will be educational, fun and affordable. Any Rowan youths ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1 (must have completed kindergarten) are invited to participate. Many of these hands-on learning opportunities for youths focus on agriculture and food, while others focus on life skills and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

Registration opened on April 7 and will stay open until all classes are full, or until May 27, whichever comes first.

Agricultural and food-related classes include:

Let’s Get Gardening: June 1, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 9-18, cost $15 and June 2, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, $15; youths will propagate plants, plant summer garden seeds and learn about plant ID. All plants/seeds will go home with the participants.

June 1, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 9-18, cost $15 and June 2, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, $15; youths will propagate plants, plant summer garden seeds and learn about plant ID. All plants/seeds will go home with the participants. Dairy 101: June 28, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will get to see and taste different types of dairy products from dairy goats, dairy cattle, and water buffalo while learning more about the dairy industry.

June 28, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will get to see and taste different types of dairy products from dairy goats, dairy cattle, and water buffalo while learning more about the dairy industry. Teen Cuisine: July 13, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will learn about kitchen safety, will practice knife cutting skills (while cutting up nutritious fruits and vegetables), will learn how to cook some fun recipes, and will play some outdoor games.

July 13, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will learn about kitchen safety, will practice knife cutting skills (while cutting up nutritious fruits and vegetables), will learn how to cook some fun recipes, and will play some outdoor games. Bee Basics: July 19, 9 a.m.-noon ages 9-18, cost $10 and Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, cost $10; youths will learn about the life cycle of a honeybee their importance to agriculture, how to care for honeybees, and will suite up to see real beehives at the Extension office.

July 19, 9 a.m.-noon ages 9-18, cost $10 and Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, cost $10; youths will learn about the life cycle of a honeybee their importance to agriculture, how to care for honeybees, and will suite up to see real beehives at the Extension office. Horticulture Heroes: Aug. 2-4, 1-4 p.m., grades K-2, cost $15; youths will explore the superheroes of the plant world and make some cool art too.

There will be other classes available that will focus on life skills and STEM. These include:

Dash & Dot Robotics : Two identical sessions available on June 6 and June 7 (pick one), 9 a.m.-noon, grades K-3, cost $10; youths will learn to program Dash & Dot robots and learn problem solving while building their imagination.

: Two identical sessions available on June 6 and June 7 (pick one), 9 a.m.-noon, grades K-3, cost $10; youths will learn to program Dash & Dot robots and learn problem solving while building their imagination. Robotics : Two identical sessions available on June 8 and June 9 (pick one), 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; Youths will build and learn basic concepts of programming EV-3 robots.

: Two identical sessions available on June 8 and June 9 (pick one), 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; Youths will build and learn basic concepts of programming EV-3 robots. Advanced Robotics : June 10, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; youths who have attended a basic robotics class can attend this class to program EV-3 robots for more advanced courses.

: June 10, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; youths who have attended a basic robotics class can attend this class to program EV-3 robots for more advanced courses. It’s Electric: June 17, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 11-18, cost $15; youths will learn the basics of electricity, house wiring, soldering and will put together an electric kit.

June 17, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 11-18, cost $15; youths will learn the basics of electricity, house wiring, soldering and will put together an electric kit. It’s Stitchin’ Time: June 20-22, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, cost $15 and June 23-24, 12:30-4:30 p.m., ages 9-18, cost $15; youths will focus on learning basic hand stitches and sewing with a sewing machine while being paired with an experienced adult for more one-on-one attention. Will make at least one sewing project to take home.

To register for these classes, you must turn in a completed registration form and payment (cash or check made out to CES) at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension Office by May 27. Mailed in forms and payment will also be accepted, unless the class is already full. Payment is due at the time of registration. No registrations will be accepted without payment. You must also enroll the child as a member in 4HOnline by May 27 at v2.4honline.com. Registration forms, rules, and a complete list of 4-H Summer Fun activities and descriptions can be found here: https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/rowan-county-4-h-summer-fun/

We are excited about the opportunity to educate youths this summer. For more information on all available Summer Fun classes, please contact laura_allen@ncsu.edu or call 704-216-8970. All registration forms and payment can be dropped by the Extension office or mailed to Rowan County 4-H, 2727-A Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. We are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Laura H. Allen is a 4-H youth development agent with the Rowan County Extension.