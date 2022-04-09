Cody Craddock: Farmers market opens April 16

By Cody Craddock

N.C. Cooperative Extension

If you’re like me you’re probably tired of the winter we’ve had. First it was snow in January and plenty of it, then a blistering cold March that sent temperatures down to almost historic lows. I’m ready for Farmer’s Markets to open and warmer weather to grace us. In the recent days, I have been making visits to farms all over the county checking in on them before the Farmer’s Market season begins. All the farmers I’ve visited are working diligently to provide a nice crop this season at the market. The frosts and freeze events earlier have posed problems sometimes even keeping folks up at night, but the crops are thriving at this time and look amazing.

If you’re wondering when you can get a taste of local Rowan County produce the Salisbury-Rowan Market opens at 8 a.m. April 16. This market will open every Saturday until Dec. 17. The location of the market is 228 E. Kerr Street in Salisbury. I doubt you’ll have a hard time finding your favorite vegetable this summer and you’ll probably run into something new!

The farms I have visited this past week have strawberries in the ground, tomatoes ready for when the time is right, and plenty more of started vegetable crops for this market season. If you’re looking for fresh and local produce then look no further. In the summer you can expect to find a bounty of tomatoes, berries, peaches, okra, peppers, meats, honey and so much more! You can also expect kids activities, cooking demonstrations, and so much more entertainment from the market this summer. There are some really cool things planned!

If you want to stay in the loop with what’s going on at the farmer’s market you should follow it on Facebook. Before each opening, the market manager browses the market so you don’t have to and takes pictures of everything vendors brought in straight from the fields that morning. It’s a great way to see what’s at the market and jog your memory for great recipes with the produce of the day.

I know I’ll be headed to the market the morning I see strawberries and later tomatoes hit the tables. There’s nothing quite like the first strawberry of the season after a tough winter and they’ll be on the market tables before long! I challenge you to do the same and support local agriculture in Rowan County this season and visit the farmers market in Salisbury! You won’t regret it.

Cody Craddock is ag/natural resources agent with the Rowan County Extension.