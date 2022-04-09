Ann Farabee column: Saving the world

By Ann Farabee

He was not there to save himself. He was there to save the world.

The anguish: What must it have been like for Jesus to anguish in prayer in the garden of Gethsemane, going a little farther, falling on his face, his sweat like great drops of blood falling to the ground, praying and asking his Father to take this cup from him?

What happened as Jesus prayed? An angel appeared from heaven strengthening him. We are also strengthened by angels from heaven when we pray.

The acceptance: During the time of the trial of Jesus, Peter denied that he even knew Jesus. But, when Mary Magdelene and Mary found the tomb empty, the angel specifically told them to tell Peter that Jesus was risen.

We have a savior who accepts and forgives us. He is our God of second chances. Peter denied Jesus, but Jesus did not deny Peter.

The accused: Jesus was falsely accused. Pilate could find no fault in him, but he chose to wash his hands of the situation. The crowd cried, “Crucify him!” The crowd cried for Barabbas, a prisoner, to be released to a new life.

Pilate didn’t set Barabbas free. The crowd didn’t set Barabbas free. Jesus set Barabbas free, because he knew he was there to complete the work God sent him to do.

The agony: Jesus was mocked, and had a crown of thorns driven into his scalp. While in agony, he had to bear the heavy weight of the cross. Spikes were driven into his hands and feet. On the cross, his body pulled down on his outstretched arms and shoulders, intensifying the pain.

Jesus willingly bore the weight of the world on his shoulders, as he carried the burden of all our sins — past, present, and future.

The assurance: As Jesus was placed on the cross, he said, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” As the thief on the cross beside Jesus was dying, he said, “Lord, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus responded, “Today, you will be with me in paradise.”

Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine!

As we leave this world, we will be with Jesus forever.

The arisen: Mary Magdelene and Mary came to the tomb and found it empty. The stone was rolled away. Jesus was not there. He was risen!

Jesus conquered the grave and covered our sin!

HIS-story is the greatest story ever told in the history of the world!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.