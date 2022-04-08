Quotes of the week: ‘The church was the center of his life’

“The church was the center of his life in a way that’s kind of hard to describe. His

knowledge of church histories was really, really amazing, especially if it was a Presbyterian church.”

— Keith Townsend, speaking of Rev. Bob Freeman who died March 23 at 96

“Being tough on crime doesn’t mean removing mercy.”

— Paxton Butler, candidate for district attorney on deferred prosecution as a way to break the cycle of career criminals

“Once we’ve been able to move forward, we’ve been able to resolve cases much quicker than the pandemic time.”

— Brandy Cook, current district attorney on the backlog caused by a halt in jury trials because of COVID-19

“It’s obvious they’re not going to do it without some sort of court action.”

— Tom Brooke, town attorney as China Grove moves against the developer to resolve street issues in the Miller’s Grove subdivision

“Fishing definitely hooked me for life — and there’s no pun intended.”

— Harrison McCall, Carson junior detailing the first bass he caught as a youngster as he sets his sights on a Lander University fishing scholarship

“I love cars, I love space and I love technology. As long as I can get into some sort of field that I enjoy, I’ll be happy.”

— Isaac Mayle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduate who is now a Goodnight Scholar at N.C. State University

“Everybody has special gifts and we feel like those should be shared.”

— Amanda Howard, community relations specialist for Rowan-Salisbury Schools as the district seeks to increase its volunteer base

“When UNC offers you, it’s not a very hard decision. Definitely the dream school for me.”

— Cobb Hightower, East Rowan sophomore shortstop who plans to take his baseball skills to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

“It’s going to transform China Grove.”

— Rodney Phillips, town council member on news that Macy’s will invest $584.3 million in the construction of a 1.4 million-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center in town

“These kids are doing their academic content, rigorous academic content, in Spanish, so they’re not only acquiring the language, but they’re acquiring it in context.”

— Tabitha Miller, Isenberg principal on a dual language immersion program