Company behind Bankett Station building focused on developments next door

SALISBURY — With tenants in the upstairs apartments and businesses using the first floor, the company behind Bankett Station has turned its attention to what’s next door on the 200 block of East Innes Street.

Located at the corner of East Innes Street and South Lee Street across from the Gateway building, the two-story Bankett Station building was constructed where a pink granite service station of the same name used to stand. Downtown Properties is the company behind the structure, which was designed by Salisbury-based Bogle Firm Architecture and brought to life by Vertex Construction.

The first floor of the new building is shared by four businesses under the HMC Family of Companies, including Healthcare Management Consultants, The Dental CFO, HMC Tax Group and Xccelerated Team Performance. The companies moved into the building when it was finished in September. The five apartments on the second floor are all currently leased as well.

Now that 201 E. Innes St. is up and operating, Downtown Properties has shifted its focus to the warehouse building next door and the vacant lot at 219 E. Innes St. Todd Dagenhart, a partner in Downtown Properties and the vice president and COO of Healthcare Management Consultants, told the post that construction crews are currently rehabbing the empty warehouse site, which is being marketed to potential tenants. New windows and doors have already been installed on parts of the building, giving its facade a fresh appearance.

The 1,450 square feet at the front of the building will be completed in mid-May, according to Dagenhart. The back 7,500 square-feet will be finished as a “warm shell,” which allows for flexibility to develop the space to any type of tenant.

The vacant lot at 219 E. Innes St. will be parking for the tenants who eventually occupy the warehouse building at 211 E. Innes St. and will also be the location of a replica of the old granite service station that was once at the corner of 201 E. Innes St. Dagenhart said the company will begin marketing the old station to potential tenants with hopes of a design/build project in the future.

“We are starting on preliminary architectural plans for that site as we speak with hopes of getting started on the project within the next six months,” Dagenhart said.

The new service station will be built using granite blocks salvaged from the original. Those pink stones are currently sitting in the vacant lot waiting their turn.