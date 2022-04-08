Catawba adds more scholarships for Catawba Nation students

SALISBURY — Catawba Nation and Catawba College announced the expansion of a scholarship partnership Tuesday.

The program began in 2007 when the Nation and college came together to discuss

the college’s nickname, the Indians. This discussion ended in an agreement to allow the use of the name in exchange for a scholarship for a Catawba student.

The initial agreement allowed one student to receive a four-year scholarship every four years.

The Catawba Nation and Catawba College have updated the agreement to now offer a four-year scholarship to a Catawba Nation student every year.

This change reflects ongoing collaborations to further strengthen the relationship between Catawba College and the Catawba Nation in hopes to offer more educational resources and opportunities for tribal students along with education to Catawba College students about the history and culture of the Catawba Nation.

“Catawba College and the Catawba Nation have been intrinsically linked since the College’s founding over 170 years ago,” Dean of Students Jared Tice said in a news release. “This new annual scholarship offering further demonstrates the strengthened partnership of our two communities working together to advance the educational opportunities for Catawba citizens. We look forward to creating additional pathways and opportunities with the Nation in the very near future.”

“We are excited to see the partnership between the Catawba Nation and Catawba College grow, and in turn, to see the educational opportunities for young Catawba citizens multiply,” Chief Bill Harris said.

College Director of Marketing and Communications Jodi Bailey said the scholarship covers full tuition. Next year that cost value will be $32,686, but the number will adjust with the cost of tuition.

To be eligible for the Catawba College Scholarship, students who are Catawba citizens must adhere to the scholarship guidelines below:

• Candidates must be eligible for admissions to Catawba College and complete the Federal Application for Student Aid be considered for the scholarship.

• A copy of the student’s Tribal ID is required to verify membership.

• One full-tuition Catawba Indian Nation Scholarship is available to be awarded each academic year inclusive of all merit scholarships already awarded. The scholarship does not cover the on-campus room and board and/or book costs. However, each student receiving this scholarship is eligible for any additional scholarships offered to cover those costs.

• Additional awarded scholarships may be considered on an individual basis subject to approval by the vice president for admissions in consultation with the president of the college.

• Once awarded, the scholarship will remain with the student for four years, providing that the recipient continues in good academic standing and carries a full-time academic load.

• Recipients may petition the college to be permitted to carry less than a full load during their final semester or due to extenuating personal circumstances.