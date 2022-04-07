Shive Elementary School third quarter awards

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for perfect attendance and A honor roll for the third quarter of the school year.

Perfect attendance: Christlynn Steverson, Hayden Boyd, Alexandra Garcia, Charlynn Smith, Benjamin Ayala, Teegan Jackson, Jayse Knight, Emmy Broadway, Keegan Cline, Avery Campbell, C.J. Miller, Lindsey Salado-Lopez, Eli Sunerson, Aubrey Basinger, Jaxton Peddycord, Alli Talley, Cayden Williams and Hope Hancock.

A Honor Roll: Ranger Haaland, Katelynn Back, Isabella Perry, Colton Stewart, Emma Ayala, Brantley Beaver, Canon Cress, Marliegh Holderfield, Tanner Holte, Karsynn Karriker, MAdeline Lowe, Dominic Mowery, Lily Wilhite, Emmy Broadway, Avery Campbell, Reese Rosenbaum, Harper Aldridge, Zaliah Hagler, Jackson Hayes, Teegan Jackson, Jayse Knight, Kressley Peddycord, Benjamin Ayala, Ava Branscum, Carter Mason, James LaMarre, Avaleigh Pinion, Nora Brown, Harper Hedrick, Riley Riggs, Riley Rosenbaum, Haven Bebber, McKenzie Newton, Logan Rabon, Cole Smith, Tristan Smith, Addyson Witt, Mac Adams, Crayton Ayala, Colt Clanton, Vida Mejia, CJ Miller, Lindsey Salado-Lopez, Eli Suneson, Reid Austin, Miller Klauder, Emmalee Boehm, Samantha Christlieb, Bentley Clark, Adilynn Dolby, Jett Hurst, Bailey Jones, Lily Putman, Alli Talley, Aubree Cress, and Colton Francois.

Koontz Elementary School March awards

Koontz Elementary has recognized the following students for their social problem solving skills during the month of March.

March Pawsome Panthers: Kelsey Lynn Doane, Kaleb Sirjoo, Kingston Glenn, Madison Sutton, London Perkins, Nahaj Borders, Malachi Parks, Zoey Todd, Victor Diaz, Monroe Chalk, Ashly Garcia Carcamo, GabRyelle Seaman, Adalia Suero, Jaiyana Chambers, Adriana Mashore, Nathan Walker, Abby Reid, Shaun Grapes, Genevieve Teets, Arabella Privette, Kobe Smith, Milagros Gonzales Pacheo, Kevin Castillo, Japheth Hernandez Alvarado, Lener Lopez Cartagena and Roxana Figueroa.

You Rock students: Dahinara Cordova, Greyson Wallace, Kaylee Miller, Mark Glaydue, Ilsi Aviles Torress, Naomi Cordova Camilo, Davidson Davis, Liam Niles, Julie Link, Zaphira Luna-Guillen, Corin Fortune, Alexandra Garcia, Erion Horton, Armoni Parks, Angel Nunez Campos, Allyson Webb, Shatavia Brown, JaNyi Imani, Bentlee Grindstaff, Lyric Robinson, Lester Flores Gonzales, Blake Schaefer, Katherine Salazar, Glenda Cruz, Ignacio Arias and Roger Flores.

Overton Elementary School March First Class Adventurers

The following students were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Adventurers for the month of March for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating strong work ethic:

Kindergarten: Jadavion Clodfelter, Rachir Drewery and Amiyah Williams.

First grade: Caleb Lucero Orellana, Alexia Mitchell, Loreny Espinoza Padilla and Johnny Prince.

Second grade: Jalen Freeman, Syn’cere Whittaker and Philomena Krider.

Third grade: Aliana Mitchell, Eleanor Black and Malakai Turner.

Fourth grade: Rhazi Allison and Camelo Vega.

Fifth grade: Jaiylah Feaster, Katie Green and Samaria Allison.