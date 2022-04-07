Letter: Safety first when talking of new business park on Long Ferry Road

I went this afternoon to the County Commissioners meeting. I understand Redrock will bring jobs to Rowan with the business park. I also understand it will bring more tax money to the county.

My question is: has Redrock or county commissioners thought about how this will affect the community?

They talk about widening the road. The road needs paving bad, but if you widen the road, what about the people’s front yards that will be taken?

If you take time to look at homes on Long Ferry, you see where home sit close to road now from when it was widened years ago. Don’t get me wrong, I am not against the business park. I am just concerned about how close homes will be to the road.

Long Ferry has become a very busy road and a lot of people don’t do the speed limit. I am hoping stop lights may slow some people down.

Safety should come first!

— Judy Shoaf

Salisbury