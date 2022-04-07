Letter: Dry is qualified successor for Judge Brown

I was very fortunate to have finished the last nine years of my 30-year law enforcement career in Rowan County. It gave me a great deal of courtroom experience in Rowan County courtrooms.

I would like to congratulate the Honorable Judge Brown on his well-deserved retirement and wish him the best in future endeavors. It was a true honor to know Judge Brown and participate in his courtroom.

The citizens of Rowan County now have the unique ability to elect a highly qualified successor to Honorable Judge Brown. Cynthia Dry is that successor. I have personally known and professionally worked with Dry during the past 23 years of her public service to Rowan County citizens. I found her to be an extremely knowledgeable and conscientious trial lawyer.

Dry has extensive experience as a Rowan County Assistant District Attorney and as lead attorney for the Rowan County Department of Social Services defending abused and neglected children. Dry has an established passion of impartially defending and helping all persons regardless of their backgrounds. If that is not enough for your consideration and vote, her devout Christian faith and love of God and all people make her an amazing trusted candidate for you to cast your vote for Cynthia Dry for Rowan County District Court judge.

— Al Paterno

Morganton